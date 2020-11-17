See All Physicians Assistants in Kingwood, TX
Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
Kristine Kirtley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Kristine Kirtley works at Genesis Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Genesis Medical Group
    19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg C, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 547-4050
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Nov 17, 2020
    Superior, over the top performance. Highly clinically trained she is the leading PA in cutting edge patient accommodation. Available when you need help; not in two weeks!
    Betty Warren — Nov 17, 2020
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1750493763
    Kristine Kirtley, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Kirtley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristine Kirtley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristine Kirtley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristine Kirtley works at Genesis Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Kristine Kirtley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristine Kirtley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Kirtley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Kirtley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Kirtley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

