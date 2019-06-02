Kristine Keane, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Keane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristine Keane, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristine Keane, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Brick, NJ.
Kristine Keane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Invision Optical - Brick220 Jack Martin Blvd Ste E2, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 920-3434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristine Keane?
Have been referring patients to. Dr Keane from our practice and urgicare for many years.. including my own child.. excellent job with concussion injury.. thorough and very accessable for follow up... Definitely does not use the credentials MD probably clerical hospital error...I highly recommend her and practice... really wonder if that last review was real patient experience..Not the Dr Keane our practice has experienced...
About Kristine Keane, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316945942
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristine Keane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristine Keane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristine Keane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristine Keane works at
30 patients have reviewed Kristine Keane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Keane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Keane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Keane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.