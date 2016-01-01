See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marlton, NJ
Kristine Griffin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kristine Griffin, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristine Griffin, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. 

Kristine Griffin works at Kirshner Spine Institute in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kirshner Spine Institute
    525 Route 73 S Ste 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kristine Griffin?

Photo: Kristine Griffin, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Kristine Griffin, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kristine Griffin to family and friends

Kristine Griffin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kristine Griffin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristine Griffin, PA-C.

About Kristine Griffin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932400447
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristine Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristine Griffin works at Kirshner Spine Institute in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Kristine Griffin’s profile.

Kristine Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Griffin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kristine Griffin, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.