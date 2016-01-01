Dr. Goto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristine Goto, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Goto, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Goto works at
Locations
Banner Good Sam Family Practice Center1300 N 12th St Ste 605, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-4567
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristine Goto, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1295923969
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
