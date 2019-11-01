See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kristine Gerwell, PHD

Psychology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kristine Gerwell, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Gerwell works at Sunrise Psychological Services in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kristine Johnston Gerwell Ph.d. PC
    130 Lewis St, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 829-7471
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kristine Gerwell, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558422923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerwell works at Sunrise Psychological Services in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gerwell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

