Kristina Trunnell, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (61)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristina Trunnell, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD. 

Kristina Trunnell works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DermAssociates Rockville
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    DermAssociates Silver Spring
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Alopecia Areata
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Alopecia Areata

Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 31, 2022
    My teen daughter saw Kristina for the second time, and our visit was as lovely as the first. We were seen on time (very little wait time), and the entire staff was friendly and professional. Kristina spoke to my daughter and engaged her in the conversation about her ongoing treatment to ensure that the plan of care was something that she could manage on her own and was one that made her feel comfortable. I appreciate the time and attention she spent to answer the questions that we had and for the specific recommendations that she provided for us. This is my second child to see Kristina, and we have been very impressed with the care and attention we have received. Overall a great experience!
    T. Selak — Oct 31, 2022
    About Kristina Trunnell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831313972
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Francis University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Trunnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Trunnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Kristina Trunnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Trunnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Trunnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Trunnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

