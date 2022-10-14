See All Nurse Practitioners in Vancouver, WA
Overview

Kristina Schaefer, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. 

Kristina Schaefer works at Legacy Medical Group-Family Wellness in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Group-Family Wellness
    1000 SE Tech Center Dr, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 487-4660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2022
    It went Well . tnx
    darrell Richards — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Schaefer, FNP
    About Kristina Schaefer, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518106368
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Deanza College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Schaefer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Schaefer works at Legacy Medical Group-Family Wellness in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Kristina Schaefer’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kristina Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Schaefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

