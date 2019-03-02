Kristina Saunders, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Saunders, APRN
Offers telehealth
Kristina Saunders, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Honor Health & Wellness1620 S 70th St Ste 104, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 853-7385Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Kristina Saunders APRN, is very kind and respectful. She talks clearly so we can understand. She helps get kids a better health. My kids love Khristina Saunders APRN. Her nurse is very gentle when giving a shot.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790167724
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
