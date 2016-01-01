See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Kristina Sapel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Kristina Sapel works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Park Road in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Park Road
    4304 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3604
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kristina Sapel, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1467810531
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

