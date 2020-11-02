Kristina Samson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Samson, PA-C
Kristina Samson, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Radford, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Radford614 E Main St Ste A, Radford, VA 24141 Directions (540) 425-3172Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Samson is an amazing doctor. She listens to what’s going on, effectively issues the right protocols, and ensures health care with outstanding precision and recall. She’s the best doctor I’ve ever had. I would absolutely recommend her; in fact, I already have.
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1477960391
Eastern Virginia Medical School
