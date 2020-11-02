Overview

Kristina Samson, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Radford, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Kristina Samson works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Radford in Radford, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.