See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Kristina Salcedo Icon-share Share Profile

Kristina Salcedo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristina Salcedo is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Kristina Salcedo works at Lake Arlington Family Medicine in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gibson Hernandez, RN
Gibson Hernandez, RN
2 (1)
View Profile
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Munzon, NP
Rebecca Munzon, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Arlington Family Medicine
    2309 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 496-4957
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Salcedo?

    May 20, 2021
    Excellent visit. Very helpful in answering my question and providing suggestions on helping me improve my health. Glad I had the time with. Would definitely recommend her to others.
    Phil Loveless — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Salcedo
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Salcedo?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Salcedo to family and friends

    Kristina Salcedo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Salcedo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Salcedo.

    About Kristina Salcedo

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841790060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Salcedo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Salcedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Salcedo works at Lake Arlington Family Medicine in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Kristina Salcedo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristina Salcedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Salcedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Salcedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Salcedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristina Salcedo?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.