Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristina Roberts, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Roberts, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 26302 La Paz Rd Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 586-9848
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
I know the losers always have to complain and you never hear from the winners. Well in my case I was both winner and looser. Dr. Roberts determined I had anger issues and recommended anger management. Of course I disagreed completely until I started the course and individual counseling as she also recommended. It has changed my life and my relationships with both my daughters. In all I get a few more hours each week, a few weeks in the summers and alternate holidays but my kids get the therapy they need to help them process all the crap their Mom has told them. But she will be her soon to complain. Because I got a more equal share, not 50/50 but better and she hates it. She tells my daughters how she will cut me out of their lives. How their new stepdad is their Dad. But the judge ordered her to stop and also recommended a switch in custody if I come back with proof of her doing it one time from this day forward. So I’m all I hope she will learn to keep it between the adults.
About Dr. Kristina Roberts, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1396880613
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.