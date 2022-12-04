See All Nurse Practitioners in Beverly Hills, CA
Kristina Neagos, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kristina Neagos, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (98)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristina Neagos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Kristina Neagos works at BEVERLY HILLS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Gastroenterology
    150 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-1300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Neagos?

    Dec 04, 2022
    It was A pleasure to meet nurse Kristina she was very kind and caring answered all my questions it was a great visit I was very happy
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Neagos, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Neagos, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Neagos to family and friends

    Kristina Neagos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Neagos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Neagos, NP.

    About Kristina Neagos, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053621565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Neagos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Neagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Neagos works at BEVERLY HILLS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Kristina Neagos’s profile.

    98 patients have reviewed Kristina Neagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Neagos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Neagos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Neagos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristina Neagos, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.