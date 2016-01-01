See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Kristina Moss, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Nursing.

Kristina Moss works at Kristina M. Moss, NPP in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kristina M. Moss, NPP
    550 Latona Rd Bldg D, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 471-5799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Kristina Moss, NP

  • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1316053655
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Rochester School Of Nursing
  • SAINT JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Kristina Moss, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristina Moss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristina Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristina Moss works at Kristina M. Moss, NPP in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Kristina Moss’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Kristina Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Moss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

