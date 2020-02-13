Kristina McGroarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina McGroarty, CRNP
Kristina McGroarty, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA.
Kristina McGroarty works at
Locations
Lincoln Internal Medicine839 Lincoln Ave Unit A, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 241-3050
Accepted Insurance:
- Amerihealth
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Tina is a rarity. She listens, is a good diagnsotician and truly cares about the person she's treating. A while back my mom's doctor relocated and Tina was recommended to us by a family member who is a nurse. My mom and I went to see Tina and I liked Tina from day one because she didn't rush my mom (in her 80s at the time). In fact, Tina pulled up a chair next to my mom and talked to her. That wasn't for show. Tina sat and talked to my mom every single time we came in after that. The more issues that arose with my mom, like 2 bowel obstruction surgeries within 6 months, the more time Tina spent helping us figure out how to manage my mom's care. Tina saved us time and worry by telling us what not to obsess about, like the skin issue on my mom's leg. Bottom line for me is that Tina gave my mom great medical care and people care and that is exactly what I wanted for my mom.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164660288
Kristina McGroarty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina McGroarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
