Kristina McGroarty, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kristina McGroarty, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA. 

Kristina McGroarty works at Lincoln Internal Medicine in West Chester, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lincoln Internal Medicine
    839 Lincoln Ave Unit A, West Chester, PA 19380
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 13, 2020
    Tina is a rarity. She listens, is a good diagnsotician and truly cares about the person she's treating. A while back my mom's doctor relocated and Tina was recommended to us by a family member who is a nurse. My mom and I went to see Tina and I liked Tina from day one because she didn't rush my mom (in her 80s at the time). In fact, Tina pulled up a chair next to my mom and talked to her. That wasn't for show. Tina sat and talked to my mom every single time we came in after that. The more issues that arose with my mom, like 2 bowel obstruction surgeries within 6 months, the more time Tina spent helping us figure out how to manage my mom's care. Tina saved us time and worry by telling us what not to obsess about, like the skin issue on my mom's leg. Bottom line for me is that Tina gave my mom great medical care and people care and that is exactly what I wanted for my mom.
    Mark — Feb 13, 2020
    About Kristina McGroarty, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164660288
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina McGroarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina McGroarty works at Lincoln Internal Medicine in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Kristina McGroarty’s profile.

    Kristina McGroarty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina McGroarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina McGroarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina McGroarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

