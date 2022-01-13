See All Physicians Assistants in Iselin, NJ
Kristina Mancini, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kristina Mancini, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristina Mancini, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Iselin, NJ. 

Kristina Mancini works at Avenel Iselin Medical Group in Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avenel Iselin Medical Group
    400 Gill Ln Ste 400, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 658-2891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kristina Mancini?

Jan 13, 2022
Love her. She's patient kind and always shows she cares. My entire family have her as our primary
Kim clark — Jan 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kristina Mancini, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Kristina Mancini, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Mancini to family and friends

Kristina Mancini's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kristina Mancini

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Mancini, PA-C.

About Kristina Mancini, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558648790
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristina Mancini, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Mancini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristina Mancini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristina Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristina Mancini works at Avenel Iselin Medical Group in Iselin, NJ. View the full address on Kristina Mancini’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Kristina Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Mancini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kristina Mancini, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.