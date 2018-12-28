Kristina Lemene, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Lemene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Lemene, MSN
Overview
Kristina Lemene, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MGH Institute of Health Professions.
Kristina Lemene works at
Locations
Ponce Primary Care402 W PONCE DE LEON AVE, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 537-2521
Sandy Springs755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 419-4747
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Kristina's for a couple years now. You can talk to her like she is a friend, without any judgement. You won't be rushed out the door either. I've had to see other practitioners/physicians at this office when she was not available and everyone was wonderful. I am so glad I switched to this practice for my primary care.
About Kristina Lemene, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780880823
Education & Certifications
- MGH Institute of Health Professions
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Lemene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Lemene accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Lemene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kristina Lemene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Lemene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Lemene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Lemene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.