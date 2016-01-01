Kristina Klosterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Klosterman, CRNP
Kristina Klosterman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Kristina Klosterman works at
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (513) 281-4400
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588801120
Kristina Klosterman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Klosterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kristina Klosterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Klosterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Klosterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Klosterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.