Overview

Kristina Hager, MS is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling.



Kristina Hager works at Bay Area Neuropsychology, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.