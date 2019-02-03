Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrenya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Optometrists / Eye Doctors
- IL
- Bartlett
- Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD
Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD is an Optometrist in Bartlett, IL.
Dr. Gabrenya works at
Locations
-
1
Bartlett Vision810 W Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 233-9067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Accidental Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Drops
- View other providers who treat Allergy Treatment
- View other providers who treat Aphakia
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Binocular Vision Disorder
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blurred Vision
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly
- View other providers who treat Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness
- View other providers who treat Cataract - Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis
- View other providers who treat Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear
- View other providers who treat Cataract Dental Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cataract Hutterite Type
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn - Eyes
- View other providers who treat Chronic Eye Diseases
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Congenital Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Disorders
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Exams
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Fitting Services
- View other providers who treat Convergence Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Corneal Flash Burns
- View other providers who treat Corneal Scar
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Eye Care
- View other providers who treat Diabetes-Like Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Eye Exam
- View other providers who treat Dilatation
- View other providers who treat Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Drops
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Eye Muscle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Paresis
- View other providers who treat Eye Patch
- View other providers who treat Eye Procedure
- View other providers who treat Eye Strain
- View other providers who treat Eye Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyebrow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyeglasses
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Eczema
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma in Iridoschisis.
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma in Phacomatoses
- View other providers who treat Hazy Vision
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Implantable Contact Lens
- View other providers who treat Iritis
- View other providers who treat Lash Enhancer
- View other providers who treat Low Vision
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Night Blindness
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment
- View other providers who treat Ophthalmoplegia
- View other providers who treat Optic Nerve Disorder
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Poor Color Vision
- View other providers who treat Post-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Prism Lenses
- View other providers who treat Punctal Plug Insertion
- View other providers who treat Reading Disorders
- View other providers who treat Refractive Error
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Retinal Edema
- View other providers who treat Retinal Migraine
- View other providers who treat Retinal Scarring
- View other providers who treat Retinal Testing
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Severe Myopia
- View other providers who treat Soft Contact Lenses
- View other providers who treat Strabismus Examination
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Vision Impairment
- View other providers who treat Vision Loss
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Visual Aura
- View other providers who treat Visual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Visual Evoked Potential (VEP)
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Loss
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Detachment
- View other providers who treat Watering Eyes
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabrenya?
The BEST eye doctor I have ever been too!!! She is wonderful, thorough, compasionate. I wouldn't go any where else!!!
About Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1700982915
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabrenya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabrenya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabrenya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabrenya works at
Dr. Gabrenya speaks Spanish.
384 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrenya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrenya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrenya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrenya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.