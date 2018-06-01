Dr. Kristina Dimova, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Dimova, OD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Dimova, OD is an Optometrist in Westerly, RI.
Dr. Dimova works at
Locations
Rory H. Oefinger Od86 Beach St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2292
Lisa M Noyes-duguay MD85 Beach St Bldg B, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2292
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimova?
Very kind and friendly and she is a competent and caring doctor.
About Dr. Kristina Dimova, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811120538
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.