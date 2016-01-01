Kristina Childress, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Childress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Childress, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristina Childress, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Kristina Childress works at
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristina Childress, APRN
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1568877322
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
