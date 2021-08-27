Kristina Calligan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Calligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Calligan, FNP
Offers telehealth
Kristina Calligan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
Kristina Calligan works at
Arizona Gynecology Consultants3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Kelly H Roy, MD, PC10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants702 E Bell Rd Ste 119, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Kristina for years. I was originally referred to her by a friend who was experiencing infertility and recurrent loss. Unfortunately, I was too. Most OBGYN offices won't bat an eye over 1-2 miscarriages as they are a "normal" part of life but it's still the loss of a child and a dream, and I needed someone compassionate. Kristina made me feel comfortable and heard. She also ordered early ultrasounds and blood testing to confirm things were moving as they should when we got pregnant. Twice. So thankful for her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1730444373
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
- GCU
Kristina Calligan speaks Spanish.
