See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Duluth, MN
Kristina Borman, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Kristina Borman, APRN

Sleep Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristina Borman, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Kristina Borman works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyssomnia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Deprivation
Dyssomnia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Deprivation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyssomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Borman?

    Photo: Kristina Borman, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Borman, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Borman to family and friends

    Kristina Borman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Borman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Borman, APRN.

    About Kristina Borman, APRN

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548516966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Duluth
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Sandstone

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Borman, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Borman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Borman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Borman works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Kristina Borman’s profile.

    Kristina Borman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Borman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Borman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Borman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.