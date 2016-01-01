Kristina Attryde, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Attryde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Attryde, CRNP
Overview
Kristina Attryde, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairless Hills, PA.
Locations
Queen Anne Medical Center605 S QUEEN ANNE DR, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
About Kristina Attryde, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1992945034
