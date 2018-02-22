See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Kristin Tracy, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristin Tracy, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kristin Tracy works at Nevada Health Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Martin Luther King Health Center
    1799 MOUNT MARIAH DR, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-1961
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2018
    Kristin Tracy is truly rare in that she actually takes the time to listen to my problems. She expresses genuine concern, then plans a course of action for wellness. Most doctors in Vegas are dismissive of my health concerns and are impatient so I don't get a chance to speak my concerns. Not Kristin Tracy. She is always attentive and provides the very best level of care. I hope you know how important you are Kristen. I feel like a person instead of a number when I visit you.
    Cassie in Las Vegas — Feb 22, 2018
    Photo: Kristin Tracy, PA-C
    About Kristin Tracy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770984064
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Tracy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Tracy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Tracy works at Nevada Health Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kristin Tracy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristin Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Tracy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
