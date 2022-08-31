Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology (Carlos Albizu University).
Psychological Center for Expert Evaluations, Inc.3307 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Directions (561) 429-2140
No one I would trust more than this doctor. She is a powerhouse and makes sh*t happen. Spend the money if you can. Her advice saved my kids and my sanity.
- Forensic Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Comprehensive Outpatient Rehab Therapy & Evaluation Center, Inc. (Cotre Center)
- Highridge Family Center
- Miami Institute Of Psychology (Carlos Albizu University)
- University of Central Florida
Dr. Tolbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
