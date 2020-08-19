See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Kristin Thompson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristin Thompson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Kristin Thompson works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 360, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5270
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2020
    She is very professional and through.
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609971829
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Thompson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Thompson works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Kristin Thompson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristin Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

