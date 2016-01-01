Dr. Talka accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Kristin Talka, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University at Albany.
Dr. Talka works at
Locations
Mettle Works Behavioral Services LLC44 Main St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (518) 956-3902Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday3:00pm - 7:00pmSunday3:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Kristin Talka, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235379926
Education & Certifications
- University at Albany
