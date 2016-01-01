See All Clinical Psychologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Kristin Talka, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University at Albany.

Dr. Talka works at Cathy Woyahn, LCSW-R in Kingston, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mettle Works Behavioral Services LLC
    44 Main St, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 956-3902
    Monday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kristin Talka, PHD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University at Albany
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talka works at Cathy Woyahn, LCSW-R in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. Talka’s profile.

