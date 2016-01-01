Kristin Spitznagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Spitznagel, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Spitznagel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dayton, OH.
Kristin Spitznagel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton122 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 223-4461
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Spitznagel?
About Kristin Spitznagel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952685075
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Spitznagel accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Spitznagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Spitznagel works at
3 patients have reviewed Kristin Spitznagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Spitznagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Spitznagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Spitznagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.