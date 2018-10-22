Kristin Sorce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Sorce, PA
Overview
Kristin Sorce, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lebanon, TN.
Locations
Alonzo C. Parker, PC706 Cadet Ct, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-2472
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Sorce?
My family and I love Kristin! She is always willing to listen!
About Kristin Sorce, PA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225061500
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Sorce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kristin Sorce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Sorce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Sorce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Sorce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.