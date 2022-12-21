Kristin Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Smith, PA-C
Overview
Kristin Smith, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Beaver, PA.
Kristin Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Beaver350 3rd St, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (570) 300-4635Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Smith?
Very knowledgeable my ailment. Provided free samples of a medicine that could be helpful. Pleasant personality.
About Kristin Smith, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1285932228
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristin Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Kristin Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Smith works at
35 patients have reviewed Kristin Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.