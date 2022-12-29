See All Nurse Midwives in Federal Way, WA
Overview

Kristin Smith, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. 

Kristin Smith works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way
    700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kristin Smith, CNM

Midwifery
  • Midwifery
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1174718233
  • 1174718233
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

