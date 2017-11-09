Dr. Shimabukuro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Shimabukuro, OD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Shimabukuro, OD is an Optometrist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Shimabukuro works at
Locations
Mid Pacific Eyecare1580 Makaloa St Ste 590, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-0111
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kristin sincerely cares about you and your health needs. She will take the time to explain to you about your vision and what's happening with it. She answers all your questions very honestly. She is very knowledgeable in her field. Most importantly, you can trust her and feel very comfortable with her. I would highly recommend her to others.
About Dr. Kristin Shimabukuro, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1326230194
