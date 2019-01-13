Overview

Kristin Serrato, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University-Bsn.



Kristin Serrato works at Wellness For Life Family Practice in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.