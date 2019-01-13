See All Nurse Practitioners in Peoria, AZ
Kristin Serrato, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Serrato, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University-Bsn.

Kristin Serrato works at Wellness For Life Family Practice in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness for Life
    20449 N Lake Pleasant Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anemia
Asthma
Allergies
Anemia
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2019
    Kristin is amongst the kindest and caring of health practitioners I have had the privilege of working with. She genuinely cares for her patients and is knowledgeable and professional with every interaction. 5 stars all the way! Amy Lewis-Wong
    Amy — Jan 13, 2019
    About Kristin Serrato, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063914398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grand Canyon University-Bsn
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Grand Canyon University-Msn Family Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School

