Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC
Overview
Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA.
Kristin Russo works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Baptist2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
About Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174971394
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
