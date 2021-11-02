Kristin Roessler, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Roessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Roessler, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Roessler, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Stevens, WA.
Locations
-
1
Discover Healing512 91st Ave NE Ste C, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 Directions (425) 268-3389Tuesday3:00pm - 7:45pmThursday3:00pm - 7:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Discover Healing5705 Evergreen Way Ste 101B, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 870-0895
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
She's amazing. I've never had a better counselor. She's an absolute professional extremely good at work. I was so broken when I started seeing her but with her counseling I am thriving now. I would reccomend her to any of friends or family.
About Kristin Roessler, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Roessler works at
