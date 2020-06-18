See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Kristin Roddy, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (250)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristin Roddy, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. 

Kristin Roddy works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Health Care Group
    1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053
    Women's Health Care Group
    2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
    Women's Health Care Group
    7996 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
    Women's Health Care Group
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 250 ratings
Patient Ratings (250)
5 Star
(208)
4 Star
(26)
3 Star
(8)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 18, 2020
Kristin is kind, down to earth and knowledgeable. I look forward to my appointments with her. Its almost like catching up with an old friend. She listens and is thorough. I never feel rushed with her.
Nicole Lilholt — Jun 18, 2020
About Kristin Roddy, CRNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083085252
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Arcadia University
Frequently Asked Questions

Kristin Roddy, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristin Roddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristin Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

250 patients have reviewed Kristin Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Roddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Roddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Roddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

