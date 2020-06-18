Kristin Roddy, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Roddy, CRNP
Overview
Kristin Roddy, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA.
Kristin Roddy works at
Locations
Women's Health Care Group1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
Women's Health Care Group2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Women's Health Care Group7996 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
Women's Health Care Group125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Kristin is kind, down to earth and knowledgeable. I look forward to my appointments with her. Its almost like catching up with an old friend. She listens and is thorough. I never feel rushed with her.
About Kristin Roddy, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083085252
Education & Certifications
- Arcadia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Roddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristin Roddy using Healthline FindCare.
Kristin Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
250 patients have reviewed Kristin Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Roddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Roddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Roddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.