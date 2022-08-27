Kristin Rider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Rider, PA-C
Overview
Kristin Rider, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cary, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U NC.
Kristin Rider works at
Locations
MacGregor Family Physicians PA580 New Waverly Pl Ste 120, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 858-8360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Kristen Ryder for years! Caring, compassionate & kind. She has helped us navigate the healthcare system this year. She cares & that’s big in 2022!
About Kristin Rider, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801912258
Education & Certifications
- Duke U NC
- St. Lawrence University
