Kristin Rider, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (53)
18 years of experience
Kristin Rider, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cary, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U NC.

Kristin Rider works at MacGregor Family Physicians, PA in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MacGregor Family Physicians PA
    580 New Waverly Pl Ste 120, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 858-8360

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchitis
Cholesterol Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
COPD-Like Dyspnea
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Emphysema
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Rectal Bleeding
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stitches
Warts
    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MedCost
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I’ve seen Kristen Ryder for years! Caring, compassionate & kind. She has helped us navigate the healthcare system this year. She cares & that’s big in 2022!
    Paula — Aug 27, 2022
    Kristin Rider's Office & Staff

    Experience with Kristin Rider

    About Kristin Rider, PA-C

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    18 years of experience
    English
    1801912258
    Education & Certifications

    Duke U NC
    St. Lawrence University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Rider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Rider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Rider works at MacGregor Family Physicians, PA in Cary, NC. View the full address on Kristin Rider’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Kristin Rider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Rider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Rider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Rider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
