Kristin Rickelman, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Rickelman, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Kristin Rickelman works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Birth Control
Colposcopy
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Kristin Rickelman, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285629428
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristin Rickelman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Rickelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristin Rickelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristin Rickelman works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Kristin Rickelman’s profile.

Kristin Rickelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Rickelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Rickelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Rickelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

