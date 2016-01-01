Kristin Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Pass, PA
Overview
Kristin Pass, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA.
Kristin Pass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthoatlanta105 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Pass?
About Kristin Pass, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750796561
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Pass works at
Kristin Pass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Pass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Pass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Pass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.