Kristin Ohman, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kristin Ohman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Covina, CA. 

Kristin Ohman works at Shuster Family Counseling Service A Professional Corporation in Covina, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shuster Family Counseling Service A Professional Corporation
    1274 Center Court Dr Ste 112, Covina, CA 91724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 915-1681
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 20, 2016
    She is brilliant. She attacks your issues with relentless understanding and kindness. If you're serious about being a better you, she is it. She is the best.
    Kelsey in Steelton, PA — Jun 20, 2016
    About Kristin Ohman, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659461002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Ohman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Ohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Ohman works at Shuster Family Counseling Service A Professional Corporation in Covina, CA. View the full address on Kristin Ohman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristin Ohman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Ohman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Ohman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Ohman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

