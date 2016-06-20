Kristin Ohman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Ohman, MFT
Kristin Ohman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Covina, CA.
Shuster Family Counseling Service A Professional Corporation1274 Center Court Dr Ste 112, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 915-1681Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
She is brilliant. She attacks your issues with relentless understanding and kindness. If you're serious about being a better you, she is it. She is the best.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659461002
Kristin Ohman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Ohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kristin Ohman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Ohman.
