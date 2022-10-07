See All Family Doctors in Mooresville, NC
Kristin Oden, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kristin Oden, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristin Oden, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

Kristin Oden works at Novant Health LKN Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health LKN Family Medicine
    106 Corporate Park Dr Ste 200300, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1226
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Oden?

    Oct 07, 2022
    She treats you like a family member. Super knowledgeable, attentive, and very friendly. I have been seeing Kristin for about 2 years now and could not be more happy.
    Mark Braswell — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Oden, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Oden, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Oden to family and friends

    Kristin Oden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Oden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Oden, PA-C.

    About Kristin Oden, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427396886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Oden, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Oden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Oden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Oden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Oden works at Novant Health LKN Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Kristin Oden’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristin Oden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Oden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Oden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Oden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.