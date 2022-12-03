Kristin Massey, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Massey, APN
Overview
Kristin Massey, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithton, IL.
Kristin Massey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine at Smithton4017 State Route 159 Ste 101, Smithton, IL 62285 Directions (618) 257-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Massey?
Just doesn't rush in and out. Kristin makes you feel comfortable and listens, spending time with you. I'm so glad I switched physicians.
About Kristin Massey, APN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003159450
Education & Certifications
- Central Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Massey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristin Massey using Healthline FindCare.
Kristin Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Massey works at
18 patients have reviewed Kristin Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.