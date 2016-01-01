See All Pediatricians in Appleton, WI
Kristin Lundine, APNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kristin Lundine, APNP

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristin Lundine, APNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Kristin Lundine works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton
    2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4731
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Lundine?

    Photo: Kristin Lundine, APNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Lundine, APNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Lundine to family and friends

    Kristin Lundine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Lundine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Lundine, APNP.

    About Kristin Lundine, APNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316336811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Lundine, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Lundine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Lundine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Lundine works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Kristin Lundine’s profile.

    Kristin Lundine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Lundine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Lundine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Lundine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.