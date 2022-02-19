Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Kroeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT
Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from John Brown University.
Heritage Family Counseling Services6525 E Mainsgate Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 461-7923
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Mrs. Kroeker is a therapist who I highly recommend. She is kind, caring, direct and listens and guides wisely. She allowed us to feel understood and heard. I highly recommend her for individual and marital therapy.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 14 years of experience
- English
- John Brown University
