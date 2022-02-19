See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Wichita, KS
Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from John Brown University.

Kristin Kroeker works at Heritage Family Counseling Services, Wichita, KS in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Family Counseling Services
    6525 E Mainsgate Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 461-7923

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Mrs. Kroeker is a therapist who I highly recommend. She is kind, caring, direct and listens and guides wisely. She allowed us to feel understood and heard. I highly recommend her for individual and marital therapy.
    Feb 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT
    About Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508196593
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • John Brown University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Kroeker, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Kroeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Kroeker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Kroeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Kroeker works at Heritage Family Counseling Services, Wichita, KS in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Kristin Kroeker’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kristin Kroeker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Kroeker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Kroeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Kroeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

