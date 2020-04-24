See All Physicians Assistants in Voorhees, NJ
Kristin Klein, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristin Klein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Voorhees, NJ. 

Kristin Klein works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson University Physicians Department of Cardiology
    443 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 100, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 24, 2020
I love this lady. She is a great doctor. She takes great care of her patience. I would go no where else.
Dan McLaughlin — Apr 24, 2020
About Kristin Klein, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104009273
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristin Klein, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristin Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristin Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristin Klein works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Kristin Klein’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kristin Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Klein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

