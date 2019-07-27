See All Psychologists in Manhattan, KS
Kristin Kahler, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Kristin Kahler, PSY

Psychology
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristin Kahler, PSY is a Psychologist in Manhattan, KS. 

Kristin Kahler works at Sandra J. McCoy, Ph.D. in Manhattan, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Kristin A Kahler Psy.d. PA
    400 Osage St, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 477-2802
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Kahler?

    Jul 27, 2019
    Dr. Kahler is phenomenal. She cares deeply about her clients and does all that she can to help. She helps you work through your situation in a loving way but also helps to hold you accountable for your choices. She gives healthy ways of coping with a wide range of problems, feelings, and situations. She remembers the things you have talked about and makes you feel cared about. I would highly recommend her and her approach to talk therapy.
    — Jul 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Kahler, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Kahler, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Kahler to family and friends

    Kristin Kahler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Kahler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Kahler, PSY.

    About Kristin Kahler, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225214026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Kahler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Kahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Kahler works at Sandra J. McCoy, Ph.D. in Manhattan, KS. View the full address on Kristin Kahler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kristin Kahler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Kahler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Kahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Kahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristin Kahler, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.