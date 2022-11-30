See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Kristin Jones, FNP-C

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Kristin Jones, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Kristin Jones works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Hendersonville in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Primary Care
    2010 W 86th St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-6500
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    She fit me into her busy schedule but I didn’t feel rushed. She listened to my concerns & will make adjustments to my medication if needed.
    Jane Decius — Nov 30, 2022
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1356710651
