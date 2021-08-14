See All Counselors in Portland, ME
Kristin Hurley, LCPC

Kristin Hurley, LCPC is a Counselor in Portland, ME. 

Kristin Hurley works at Kristin Areglado Hurley, LCPC, CST in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Kristin Areglado Hurley, LCPC, CST
    200 High St Ste 1A, Portland, ME 04101
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Maine Community Health Options

    Aug 14, 2021
My husband & I had to wait almost 3-months to see Kristin, but it was WELL worth it (she worked with another one of our friends, also a gay couple, and we've heard she's one of the best couple therapists in the state). We weren't in crisis, but had become pretty routine, resentful of each other, and Covid didn't help. Kristen is very direct, but in a relatable way and she got us to see how some of the things from our upbringing contributed to the struggles we were having. I wasn't initially wild about telemedicine, but it's proven to be really effective and obviously convenient. And we made more progress in 9 months with her than we did with 3 other therapists. SO worth it. Life changing.
    Jonathan — Aug 14, 2021
    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1669519062
