Kristin Hurley, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Hurley, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Hurley, LCPC is a Counselor in Portland, ME.
Kristin Hurley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kristin Areglado Hurley, LCPC, CST200 High St Ste 1A, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 650-8101
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Maine Community Health Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Hurley?
My husband & I had to wait almost 3-months to see Kristin, but it was WELL worth it (she worked with another one of our friends, also a gay couple, and we’ve heard she’s one of the best couple therapists in the state). We weren’t in crisis, but had become pretty routine, resentful of each other, and Covid didn’t help. Kristen is very direct, but in a relatable way and she got us to see how some of the things from our upbringing contributed to the struggles we were having. I wasn’t initially wild about telemedicine, but it’s proven to be really effective and obviously convenient. And we made more progress in 9 months with her than we did with 3 other therapists. SO worth it. Life changing.
About Kristin Hurley, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1669519062
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Hurley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Hurley accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Hurley works at
7 patients have reviewed Kristin Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Hurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.